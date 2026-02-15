PM Modi Greets Nation on Mahashivratri

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended warm wishes to citizens on the occasion of Mahashivratri, praying for peace, well-being and prosperity for the nation.

In a message shared on X, the Prime Minister invoked the blessings of Lord Shiva and expressed hope that the divine grace of Mahadev would bring happiness and strength to everyone.

“To all my family members across the country, countless best wishes on Mahashivratri. My prayer is that Adidev Mahadev always keeps His grace upon everyone. By His blessings, may all be blessed with well-being and may our Bharatvarsh sit enthroned at the peak of prosperity,” PM Modi wrote.

Mahashivratri is celebrated across the country with deep devotion and enthusiasm. The festival marks the sacred union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Devotees observe fasts, offer prayers and take part in night-long vigils at temples seeking blessings.

Large crowds gathered at the Sangam ghats in Prayagraj for the holy dip during the Magh Mela. Authorities put in place tight security arrangements, with special patrol teams monitoring the area as lakhs of pilgrims arrived for the final ‘snan parv’ of the fair. Officials said that around 10 lakh devotees had taken the holy dip so far.

In Varanasi, thousands of devotees lined up at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple since early morning to seek blessings. Similar scenes were witnessed at temples across the country, including the Mini Somnath Temple in Ahmedabad, the Aap Shambhu Mahadev Temple in Reasi and the Nageshwarnath Temple in Ayodhya, where special aarti ceremonies were performed.

