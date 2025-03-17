PM Modi Highlights India’s Cultural Unity and Civilizational Strength

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking on the essence of India, described the country as a civilization that has flourished for thousands of years, emphasizing its deep-rooted cultural identity.

Highlighting India's vast diversity in a podcast with Lex Fridman, PM Modinoted, "India has over 100 languages and thousands of dialects. There is a saying that every 20 miles, language, customs, cuisine, and clothing styles change. Yet, despite this immense diversity, a common thread unites the country."

PM Modi pointed to the widespread cultural influence of Lord Ram across India. "The stories of Lord Ram resonate in every corner of the country. From Rambhai in Gujarat to Ramachandran in Tamil Nadu and Ram Bhau in Maharashtra, names inspired by Lord Ram can be found across regions," he remarked, underscoring India's shared heritage.

He noted that this sentiment of unity is deeply ingrained in Indian traditions and is reflected in the resolutions made during important events and rituals, which also serve as historical records. Underlining the meticulous guidance of Indian scriptures in practices such as invoking the universe during ceremonies, starting from Jambudweep and narrowing down to the family deity, the Prime Minister remarked that these practices are still alive and observed daily across India.

Contrasting India’s unity with Western models, he asserted, "While global perspectives view nations as administrative systems, India's unity lies in its cultural bonds. India has witnessed varied administrative systems throughout history, but its unity has been preserved through cultural traditions."

PM Modi also highlighted the importance of pilgrimage in maintaining national unity, recalling Adi Shankaracharya’s establishment of four pilgrimage sites. "Even today, millions of people travel for pilgrimage, such as bringing water from Rameshwaram to Kashi and vice versa," he noted.

Concluding his remarks, the Prime Minister emphasized the richness of India's Hindu calendar, stating that it reflects the country's diverse traditions.