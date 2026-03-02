PM Modi Holds First Bilateral Talks With Mark Carney In Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday conducted high-level delegation talks with his Canadian counterpart Mark Carney at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, signalling a renewed push to deepen India–Canada ties.

The visit marks Carney’s first official trip to India since taking office. He began his India tour in Mumbai on February 27 before travelling to the capital for formal engagements.

Building on Recent Global Interactions

The Delhi meeting follows earlier conversations between the two leaders during major multilateral gatherings, including the G7 Summit in Kananaskis in June 2025 and the G20 Summit in Johannesburg in November 2025. At the G20 interaction, Modi had outlined India’s ambition to expand bilateral trade with Canada to USD 50 billion by 2030.

Officials said Monday’s discussions were aimed at advancing that target while reinforcing cooperation across sectors such as clean energy, emerging technologies and skilled mobility.

Both governments have previously expressed interest in fostering a pragmatic and mutually beneficial partnership anchored in economic complementarity and strong community linkages.

Earlier in the day, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar called on Prime Minister Carney and expressed appreciation for his commitment to a forward-looking partnership. In a post on X, Jaishankar said, “Delighted to call on Prime Minister Mark Carney of Canada in New Delhi this morning. Appreciate his commitment towards charting a forward-looking partnership.”

Carney, who was accompanied by his wife Diana Fox Carney, described India as the “world’s fastest-growing major economy” and expressed optimism about expanding collaboration. In a post on X after arriving in New Delhi, he said Canada and India were “two confident and ambitious nations” seeking to forge new partnerships in energy, talent, innovation and artificial intelligence to enhance security and prosperity.

Before arriving in New Delhi, Carney spent time in Mumbai interacting with leading industrialists, entrepreneurs and executives from both Indian andCanadian companies. He also engaged with representatives of Canadian pension funds active in the Indian market, underlining the role of long-term investments in strengthening economic ties.