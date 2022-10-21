PM Modi Lays Foundation Stone for Kedarnath Ropeway Project

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday laid the foundation stone for the 9.7km Gaurikund-Kedarnath ropeway project. Using the ropeway, the devotees will be able to reach the temple from Gaurikund in 30 minutes.

The Prime Minister also offered prayers at Kedarnath and Badrinath temples in Uttarakhand during his two-day tour.

After performing a "puja" at the Kedarnath temple in Rudraprayag district, the prime minister arrived at the Badrinath temple in Chamoli in a helicopter.

During his two-day tour of the state, Modi will inspect various ongoing development projects and lay the foundation stones for some new ones.

The prime minister performed the "puja" at the temples wearing a white traditional attire of the hill people with a swastika embroidered on it.

The priests who performed the "puja" prayed for strength to the prime minister to take the country forward.

Modi also visited the Samadhi Sthal of Adi Guru Shankaracharya at Kedarnath and spent some time there.

At Badrinath Dham, he will review the progress of the development projects along the riverfront.

The prime minister will spend the night at Badrinath.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister was received by General Gurmit Singh, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Union minister Ajay Bhatt on his arrival at the Jolly Grant airport in Dehradun in an Indian Air Force (IAF) plane.This is Modi's sixth visit to Kedarnath and second to Badrinath as the prime minister.

Security has been tightened around the two famous hill temples in view of the prime minister's visit. Both the temples have been decorated with quintals of flowers.