Sonowal Flags Off India's Largest EV Truck Fleet at Jawaharlal Nehru Port

The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, on Thursday flagged off India’s first fleet of electric heavy trucks with swappable batteries at the Nhava Sheva Distribution Terminal in Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA). The event also saw the presence of R. Lakshmanan, IAS, Joint Secretary, MoPSW, and Unmesh Sharad Wagh, IRS, Chairperson of JNPA and CMD of Vishwa Pragati Port Logistics (VPPL).

With this launch, JNPA now operates the largest EV truck fleet among Indian ports, marking a significant step toward sustainable logistics.

During the ceremony, JNPA signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Isaac Centre for Public Policy (ICPP), Ashoka University, Delhi, to develop a reference framework for port authorities to determine tariffs based on cost and port benchmarking across various cargo types. In addition, a heavy-duty battery swapping station was commissioned, supporting JNPA’s plan to convert 90 percent of its internal heavy truck fleet of around 600 vehicles to electric by December 2026.

Addressing the gathering, Sarbananda Sonowal said, “Today, when JNPA takes a decisive step in electrifying its fleet of logistics vehicles, it sends a message far beyond port boundaries. India’s ports are ready to pioneer practices that will set benchmarks for sustainability, efficiency, and innovation. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, we are ensuring that the Indian maritime sector not only keeps pace with global developments but also sets new standards in sustainable growth.”

The Minister also highlighted JNPA’s recent achievements, noting its ranking among the top 25 ports globally in the World Bank’s CPPI index, record container handling performance, and progress in SEZ development, digitalisation, and green energy initiatives.

Unmesh Sharad Wagh, Chairperson of JNPA, said, “The launch of this EV truck fleet represents a leap towards a cleaner, greener, and more resilient future for port operations. As custodians of India’s largest container port, it is our responsibility to embrace innovations that balance economic growth with ecological responsibility.”

A total of 50 state-of-the-art EV trucks were flagged off at the event, with plans to expand the fleet to 80 by the end of the year. The initiative is a key step in JNPA’s commitment to decarbonisation and energy transition within the maritime and logistics ecosystem. By integrating EV trucks into port operations, JNPA aims to reduce emissions, particulate pollution, and noise, while setting a benchmark for other ports across India.

This move also aligns with national objectives, including India’s net-zero commitment by 2070, the National Electric Mobility Mission Plan (NEMMP), PM Gati Shakti, the National Logistics Policy, and the Green Ports initiative under Maritime India Vision 2030.

