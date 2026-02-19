PM Modi Says India Sees Its Future In AI At Delhi Summit

The India AI Summit was held on Thursday at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, bringing together global leaders, technology experts and policymakers to discuss the future of artificial intelligence.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the summit and delivered a keynote address, emphasising India’s confidence and optimism about the transformative potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Addressing concerns often raised about the risks of AI, PM Modi said that while some people see fear in the rapid rise of artificial intelligence, India sees opportunity and the promise of a brighter future.

“When some see fear in AI, others see the future in it. I can proudly say that India has found its future in artificial intelligence,” Modi remarked.

Highlighting the speed of technological advancement in the digital era, PM Modi observed that AI has not only made machines intelligent but has significantly enhanced human capabilities. He noted that earlier, it would take decades for the impact of a new technology to become visible. In contrast, the evolution from machine learning to “learning machines” is now happening faster, deeper and on a much broader scale.

The summit conveyed a strong message of technological optimism, positioning India as a key player in the global AI ecosystem. Discussions at the event focused on innovation, responsible AI development, policy frameworks and international collaboration.

A large number of representatives and leaders from various countries attended the summit, reflecting growing global interest in AI and India’s role in shaping its future.