At AI Impact Summit, India Sets Guinness World Record for Most Pledges in 24 Hrs

Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday announced that India has secured a Guinness World Record title for receiving the “Most pledges for an AI responsibility campaign in 24 hours.”

A total of 2,50,946 valid pledges were recorded between February 16 and 17, the Minister said at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

The nationwide campaign was conducted under the IndiaAI Mission and aimed to promote responsible and ethical use of Artificial Intelligence among citizens. The achievement was officially verified by Guinness adjudicator Pravin Patel during the summit.

What Was AI Responsibility Pledge Campaign?

The AI Responsibility Pledge campaign was launched on February 16 in collaboration with Intel India. Citizens were invited to commit to ethical, inclusive and responsible AI usage through a dedicated online portal.

Participants responded to scenario-based questions centred on data privacy, accountability, transparency and countering misinformation. The campaign sought to build awareness around responsible AI adoption and strengthen India’s vision of a human-centric AI ecosystem.

Those who completed the pledge received a digital badge and access to curated AI learning pathways. The initial target of the campaign was 5,000 pledges. The final tally exceeded that goal by a wide margin, crossing 2.5 lakh verified commitments within 24 hours.

Minister Credits Youth Participation, PM’s Vision

Addressing the media at the summit, Vaishnaw credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for inspiring youth engagement in responsible AI practices. He said outreach efforts were carried out in colleges, with faculty members and students encouraged to participate in the pledge drive.

“It is his vision that inspired us to reach out to colleges and encourage students to use AI as a tool for societal good and ensure it is used responsibly,” Vaishnaw said. He congratulated the 2,50,000-plus participants, calling the milestone a “proud day for the country.”

According to the Minister, the record-setting participation reflects rising public awareness around digital responsibility and signals India’s intent to shape global AI discourse with a focus on ethics, inclusion and public trust.

Senior officials present at the event included S Krishnan, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and IT; Abhishek Singh, Additional Secretary, MeitY and CEO of IndiaAI Mission; and Kavita Bhatia, COO, IndiaAI, among others.