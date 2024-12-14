PM Modi to Conclude Constitution Debate, RaGa Also Likely to Speak

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Lok Sabha today to conclude the ‘Constitution Debate’ that began yesterday. This debate is on the ’75-year Glorious Journey of the Constitution of India.’ It was opened with a speech by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, and the Lok Sabha witnessed a heated debate.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is also likely to deliver his speech today, as K. Suresh, a Congress MP, told the media.

Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi opened the speech from the opposition bench. It was also her maiden speech in the House. In her landmark speech, Priyanka brought issues such as the Unnao Rape Case, Caste Census, and Adani Favoritism into focus.

The BJP and Congress have issued a three-line whip for all their members to be present in the House on December 13 and 14.

The Parliament's Winter Session, which began on November 25, has seen chaos and repeated adjournments amid ruckus over various issues, including the Adani indictment by the USA, Congress' link with billionaire George Soros, and the unrest in Sambhal and Manipur.