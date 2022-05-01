Sec 144 Imposed In Gautam Buddh Nagar Amid Surge In Covid-19 Cases

Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) has been enforced in Gautam Buddh Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, initially for the month of May as Covid-19 cases rise ahead of upcoming festivals.

The Police Commissionerate of Gautam Buddh Nagar also informed that wearing of masks in public places has been made mandatory.

In statement, the police commissionerate said, “No one should be allowed to conduct any protests or hunger strike without the permission of the higher authorities. Organising puja and offering of Namaz in public places will not be allowed.”

“Social distancing in schools during the exams has to be maintained with proper COVID-19 guidelines,” the statement added.