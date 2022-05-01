Sec 144 Imposed In Gautam Buddh Nagar Amid Surge In Covid-19 Cases

Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) has been enforced in Gautam Buddh Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, initially for the month of May as Covid-19 cases rise ahead of upcoming festivals.
The Police Commissionerate of Gautam Buddh Nagar also informed that wearing of masks in public places has been made mandatory.
In statement, the police commissionerate said, “No one should be allowed to conduct any protests or hunger strike without the permission of the higher authorities. Organising puja and offering of Namaz in public places will not be allowed.”
“Social distancing in schools during the exams has to be maintained with proper COVID-19 guidelines,” the statement added.
The statement also dwelled upon the use of loudspeakers, stating that it will be completely prohibited on the premises and nearby areas of the exam centres.
Shopkeepers will not be allowed to sell or rent any loudspeaker or any equipment of that kind without permission from the higher authorities, it added.
Notably, the country’s active caseload stands at 19,092, according to data from the Union health ministry. Active cases now count for 0.04 per cent of the India’s total positive cases.