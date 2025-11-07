PM Modi to Launch 150th Anniversary Celebrations of ‘Vande Mataram’ Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the nationwide year-long celebration marking 150 years of India’s national song, ‘Vande Mataram’, today at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium. Organised by the Culture Ministry, the event will officially kick off festivities that will continue until November 7, 2026, honouring the song that inspired India’s freedom movement and remains a symbol of national pride and unity.

The celebrations will begin at 10:00 AM with mass singing of the full version of ‘Vande Mataram’ across public spaces throughout the country. Citizens from all walks of life, including students, government officials, teachers, doctors, police personnel, drivers, and shopkeepers, are expected to participate in unison, synchronized with the main event in New Delhi where the Prime Minister will be present.

Composed by Bankimchandra Chatterji in 1875, the song first appeared in his novel Anandamath and later as a standalone work in 1882. It became a rallying cry during the freedom struggle and continues to be celebrated as a patriotic symbol. Recognising its historic significance, the first President of India, Dr. Rajendra Prasad, accorded it equal status with the National Anthem, ‘Jana Gana Mana’.

Today’s inauguration will feature a range of cultural and commemorative activities, including a musical concert titled “Vande Mataram: Naad Ekam, Roopam Anekam”, performed by around 75 musicians led by violinist Dr. Manjunath Mysore, showcasing diverse Indian musical traditions. The programme will also include an exhibition tracing the 150-year history of the song, a floral tribute to Bharat Mata, and the screening of a short documentary, “150 Years of Vande Mataram.” Additionally, a commemorative stamp and coin will be released, and the Prime Minister will deliver a keynote address.

All states, union territories, and central ministries will organize simultaneous mass singing at 10:00 AM, synchronized with the New Delhi event, while the Prime Minister’s speech will be broadcast live across schools, offices, and institutions. A dedicated campaign website, https://vandemataram150.in, has been launched to encourage public participation, providing official resources, audio and lyrics, and an interactive feature allowing citizens to record and upload their own renditions.

The Culture Ministry has urged all citizens to take part in large numbers to collectively celebrate the song that continues to inspire generations and unite the nation in pride and reverence.

