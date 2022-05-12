PM Modi to Visit Nepal on May 16

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay an official visit to Lumbini in Nepal on Monday (May 16) at the invitation of Nepali counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba, said Ministry of External Affairs.

This will be the Prime Minister’s fifth visit to Nepal since 2014.

According to a statement issued by the ministry, PM Modi will visit the sacred Mayadevi temple to offer prayers at Lumbini. He will also deliver an address at a Buddha Jayanti event organized by the Lumbini Development Trust under the aegis of the Government of Nepal.

Also Read: 2 Killed in Plane Crash in Brazil

Separately, during his visit on the occasion of Buddha Purnima, PM Modi will participate in the "Shilanyas" ceremony for the construction of a centre for Buddhist culture and heritage, in a plot belonging to the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC), New Delhi within the Lumbini Monastic Zone, the statement added.

Both Prime Ministers will hold a bilateral meeting, as per the statement.

The visit continues the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between India and Nepal in furtherance of our Neighbourhood First policy. It underscores the shared civilizational heritage of the people of both countries.