PM Modi Virtually Inaugurates Biplobi Bharat Gallery In Kolkata

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated Biplobi Bharat Gallery at Victoria Memorial Hall in Kolkata on the occasion of Shaheed Diwas.

The inauguration was done virtually via video conferencing.

The newly built gallery depicts the contribution of the revolutionaries towards the freedom struggle of India and provides a holistic view of the events that led to 1947, according to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

A PMO statement said, “The gallery displays the contribution of the revolutionaries in the freedom struggle and their armed resistance to British colonial rule. This aspect has often not been given its due place in the mainstream narrative of the freedom movement.”

“The purpose of this new gallery is to provide a holistic view of the events that led up to 1947 and highlight the important role played by the revolutionaries,” it added.