PM Narendra Modi Extends Greetings on Raksha Bandhan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to the people of the nation on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan on Thursday.

The Prime Minister in a tweet said, "Greetings to everyone on the special occasion of Raksha Bandhan.”

Interestingly, ahead of the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Pakistani sister Qamar Mohsin Shaikh had sent the sacred thread--Rakhi and wished him for the 2024 general election, ANI reported.

Speaking to ANI, Qamar said she has made all preparations and expected to meet PM Modi this time.

"I hope he (PM Modi) will call me Delhi this time. I have done all the preparations. I made this rakhi by myself by using a Reshmi ribbon with embroidery design," she added.

She wrote a letter and prayed for his good health and long life. She also wished him for the 2024 election.

"I wrote a letter and prayed for a long and healthy life. Keep doing good work like you are doing," she said.

In the 2024 election, she said, "There is no doubt, he will be the PM again. He deserves this because he has those capabilities and I wish him to be PM of India every time," she added.

PM Modi's sister, Shaikh sent a rakhi and a Raksha Bandhan card to him last year also.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended greetings on the occasion.

"Warm wishes to all the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Rakshabandhan," Shah tweeted.



