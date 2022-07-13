PM Narendra Modi Greets People on Guru Purnima

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted people on 'Guru Purnima' and described it as a day to express gratitude to all exemplary teachers who have inspired and mentored humankind.

"Greetings on Guru Purnima. This is a day of expressing gratitude to all exemplary Gurus who have inspired us, mentored us and taught us so much about life. Our society attaches immense importance to learning and wisdom. May the blessings of our Gurus take India to newer heights," PM Modi tweeted.

The Prime Minister also extended his wishes on the occasion of 'Ashadha Purnima', a sacred day especially for Buddhists.

Also Read: Guwahati: Kalapahar Renamed as Nilachal Nagar

"Greetings on the sacred occasion of Ashadha Purnima. We recall the noble teachings of Lord Buddha and reiterate our commitment to realise his enlightened vision of a just and compassionate society," he said.

The Buddha is believed to have delivered his first sermon on this day after attaining enlightenment. The prime minister also posted a video clip that included his previous remarks paying tributes to the Buddha.

Guru Purnima is a tradition dedicated to all the spiritual and academic Gurus, who are evolved or enlightened humans, ready to share their wisdom, based on Karma Yoga. It is celebrated as a festival in India, Nepal and Bhutan by Hindus, Jains and Buddhists.

This festival is traditionally observed to honour one's chosen spiritual teachers or leaders. It is observed on the Full Moon day (Purnima) in the Hindu month of Ashadha (June–July) as it is known in the Hindu Calendar.

The festival was revived by Mahatma Gandhi to pay tribute to his spiritual guru, Shrimad Rajchandra. It is also known as Vyasa Purnima for it marks the birthday of Veda Vyasa, the sage who authored the Mahabharata and compiled the Vedas.