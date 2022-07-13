Maharashtra: One Killed, Two Injured in Landslide at Palghar

One person killed while two others are seriously injured in the landslide incident in the Vasai area of Palghar district in Maharashtra.

According to a report of Times Now, many houses have been damaged and some people are feared trapped.

The Palghar Collector said that two people have been rescued so far.

Masrashtra has been receiving heavy rains for over the past few days. Due to incessant rainfall, several rivers in the state are flowing at the warning level. The Kundalika River, which originates from Bhira, has crossed the warning level. On Monday, temples submerged under the Godavari River in Nashik.

The IMD on Tuesday issued very heavy rain for Kolhapur, Palghar, Nashik, Pune, and Ratnagiri districts till July 14. The weather office issued orange alert for Mumbai for the next three days.

The Maharashtra State Disaster Management Department on Sunday said that a total of 76 people had died in ten days (fron July 1 to 10) and as many as 839 houses were damaged due to the rain-related incidents. Nearly 5,000 people had been shifted to safer locations, and 35 relief camps were set up by the department.