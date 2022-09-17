PM Narendra Modi Turns 72, Several Events Organized to Mark his Birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, turned 72nd on Saturday (September 17). The Prime Minister has a packed schedule for the day as various events have been planned - from releasing cheetahs in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park to delivering important speeches at four events.

At the same time, BJP is also set with plans to make PM Modi's birthday historic. While the party aims to create a record of maximum COVID-19 vaccine inoculations, it will also embark on 21-day "Seva and Samarpan" campaign.

Also Read: Auction of Over 1000 Gifts Received by PM Modi Starts on Sept 17

"There will be exhibitions throughout the country on the life and leadership of PM Modi. Party president JP Nadda will inaugurate the exhibition at BJP headquarter and a similar type of exhibition will be there in other states too," he said while addressing the media.

He said that the party will dedicate the Prime Minister's birthday to the welfare of the poor in the form of a 'Seva Pakhwada'. "The celebration will be in three categories. First, Sewa, in which health camps, blood donation camps, vaccinations centres etc. Our workers will be on booths in these camps to help people in getting done their booster dose and health checkups," he said.

"PM Modi's vision of TB-free India by 2025 will also be included in this. Our leaders and workers will adopt a patient for a year and keep a routine check on their health and need," he added.

The party will also carry out a cleanliness drive on the occasion along with planting trees.

"Cleanliness drive will be carried out. PM Modi always focuses on cleanliness therefore there will be many cleanliness drives will be taken. Also, we will plant 10 lakh peepal trees at our booths as peepal tree is a great source of oxygen," he said.

Moreover, a large number of people send their wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday using the NaMo App from where wishes can be sent to PM Modi by recording a video message or a photo that can be directly uploaded on the app.