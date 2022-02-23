UP Assembly Elections: Polling For 4th Phase Begins

Polling for 59 constituencies in Uttar Pradesh in the fourth phase of the Assembly elections began on Wednesday at 7 am.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Samajwadi Party (SP), Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), and Congress have emerged as the main contenders in the state, reported ANI.

The 59 Assembly seats for which polling is going on today, are spread across nine districts, namely, Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Hardoi, Unnao, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Banda, and Fatehpur.

As many as 624 candidates will be vying for seats in this phase. Notably, elections in Uttar Pradesh are being held over seven phases.

