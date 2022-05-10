Power Supply Resumes In Chennai After Night-Long Disruption

In an earlier tweet, the DRM had explained that the power supply had been disrupted due to the weather conditions in the city. They expected delay in the suburban services due to power supply to their overhead equipment (OHE) and minor signaling failures in all suburban sections.

They said, “We regret the delays caused to the long-distance trains early in the morning due to the above factors but we have tried our best to minimise the inconvenience caused to you. Sometimes, despite being fully prepared, we appear powerless before the forces of nature.”

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had on Monday predicted isolated heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu and Kerala. It also issued severe warnings associated with cyclone Asani.