President Droupadi Murmu Presents Digital India Awards 2022

The President of India Droupadi Murmu on Saturday presented the seventh edition of Digital India Awards 2022 in Delhi.

The event was attended by Minister for Communications, Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) Secretary Alkesh Kumar Sharma, Director General National Informatics Centre (NIC) Rajesh Gera and other dignitaries.

While addressing the ceremony, Vaishnaw recalled how the Prime Minister had initiated the Digital India program eight years ago. Since then, India has set an example for the world by harnessing technology to deliver services to people at the grassroot level. How Digital India is transforming the life of common people of India has become a case study for the whole of the world.

He further elaborated on the comprehensive 10-dimensional vision of the Government towards the goal of transforming India. He concluded his speech by extending his compliments to the winners and participants and also thanking the President for attending the ceremony.

Alkesh Kumar Sharma in his welcome address said that Digitization provides perfect tools to deliver seamless benefits to the target groups and reinforces our resolve to transform India into a digitally empowered society and a knowledge economy. Our shared goal is to enable every individual to fully participate in social, economic, cultural and development activities.

Meanwhile, Ashwini Vaishnaw released the Digital India Awards 2022 Compendium and presented the first copy to the President, Smt. Droupadi Murmu.

Digital India Awards encourage and honour innovative digital initiatives by government entities at all levels. These awards aim to inspire and motivate not only the government entities but also start-ups and grassroot level digital initiatives in fulfilling the Digital India vision. The 7th edition of Digital India Awards was presented under the following seven categories:

Digital Empowerment of Citizens: Recognizing universally accessible, anytime anywhere access to Digital resources and promoting collaboration in participative governance and digital literacy leading to enhanced ease of living.