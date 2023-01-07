President Droupadi Murmu Presents Digital India Awards 2022

The President of India Droupadi Murmu on Saturday presented the seventh edition of Digital India Awards 2022 in Delhi.
The event was attended by Minister for Communications, Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) Secretary Alkesh Kumar Sharma, Director General National Informatics Centre (NIC) Rajesh Gera and other dignitaries.
While addressing the ceremony, Vaishnaw recalled how the Prime Minister had initiated the Digital India program eight years ago. Since then, India has set an example for the world by harnessing technology to deliver services to people at the grassroot level. How Digital India is transforming the life of common people of India has become a case study for the whole of the world.
He further elaborated on the comprehensive 10-dimensional vision of the Government towards the goal of transforming India. He concluded his speech by extending his compliments to the winners and participants and also thanking the President for attending the ceremony.
Alkesh Kumar Sharma in his welcome address said that Digitization provides perfect tools to deliver seamless benefits to the target groups and reinforces our resolve to transform India into a digitally empowered society and a knowledge economy. Our shared goal is to enable every individual to fully participate in social, economic, cultural and development activities.
Meanwhile, Ashwini Vaishnaw released the Digital India Awards 2022 Compendium and presented the first copy to the President, Smt. Droupadi Murmu.
Digital India Awards encourage and honour innovative digital initiatives by government entities at all levels. These awards aim to inspire and motivate not only the government entities but also start-ups and grassroot level digital initiatives in fulfilling the Digital India vision. The 7th edition of Digital India Awards was presented under the following seven categories:
Digital Empowerment of Citizens: Recognizing universally accessible, anytime anywhere access to Digital resources and promoting collaboration in participative governance and digital literacy leading to enhanced ease of living.
Platinum- e-NAM
Gold- Transport Mission Mode Project (eTransport)
Silver- Judgment Search Portal
Digital Initiatives at Grassroots Level: Recognizing initiatives that use Digital Technology e.g., AI, Blockchain, Drones, IoT, ML, GIS, etc. in domains like agriculture, health, education, employment, labour, skilling etc. at the level of Panchayats, Local Bodies, Sub-Districts.
Platinum- e-Vivechna App (MP)
Gold- DeGS Computer Basic Training (Jharkhand)
Silver- Ksheerasree Portal (Kerala)
Digital Initiatives for Ease of Doing Business: Honouring Digital initiatives creating significant impact by reducing the time, costs and efforts in setting up, conducting and operating business activities.
Platinum- Mine Mitra (UP)
Gold- eAbkari (Odisha)
Silver- Invest Punjab
Data Sharing and Use for Socio Economic Development: Recognizing Sharing of Government Data by Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations, States, Smart Cities and ULBs to a central repository to create a vibrant data ecosystem in the country for analysis, decision making, innovation, economic development and public good.
Platinum- Smart Cities Mission, M/o Housing and Urban Affairs
Gold- Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)
Silver- Center for e-governance (Karnataka)
Public Digital Platforms - Central Ministries, Departments and States: Honouring excellence in design and implementation of a Public Digital Platform with a wide scale coverage and having high impact in the society
Platinum- DUARE SARKAR (West Bengal), ICEGATE Portal
Gold- e-Services Manipur, eShram
Digital Initiatives in Collaboration with Startups: Honouring excellence by Government Entities in collaboration with Startups for enhancement and/or transformation of digital governance, improving the experience of digital services and digital empowerment of citizens
Platinum- Digital Workforce Management System (Kerala)
Gold- Smart Nutrient Management of the Soil (Telangana)
Silver- Digital Deposit Refund System (Uttarakhand)
Best Web & Mobile Initiatives Complying with GIGW & Accessibility Guidelines: recognizing Web & Mobile initiatives ensuring rich content and barrier-free access on any device.
Platinum- Bilaspur District Website (Chhattisgarh)
Gold- Website of Kottayam District (Kerala)
Silver- Website of Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering & Technology