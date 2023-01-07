Amit Shah Inaugurates Development Projects Worth Rs 52 Crores in Nagaland

Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated five different development projects worth Rs 52 crores in Nagaland on Friday.
The projects include Virtual Reality (VR) laboratories in 42 government higher secondary schools at a cost of about Rs 8 crores, Atal Tinkering Labs built at a cost of Rs 1 crore 80 lakh in nine government higher secondary schools, 12.5 megawatt (MV) sub-station at Chiephobozou at a cost of Rs 14 crores, trekking and base camp at Mount Saramati, Thanamir village and Kiphire and two lane bridge on Doyang River at a cost of Rs 28 crores near to the Governor's Camp Lifayan.
Addressing the gathering, the Union Home Minister said that Nagaland is a land of meeting of cultures of different types of tribes.
He said, “Nagaland is one of the world's 25 famous biodiversity areas which endow it with immense tourism potential. Nagaland is also famous all over the world for its citizens, culture and the equal status given to women here.”
Amit Shah said that the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has achieved success in its goal of establishing the three P's of Peace, Progress and Prosperity in Nagaland.
Hailing the efforts of PM Modi in making Northeast India the mainstream region, Amit Shah said, “Modiji has visited the different states of Northeast more than 51 times in the last eight years and has also made a very successful effort to connect this region with the mainstream of India by giving big projects of infrastructure to Northeast which has brought the results as well.”
Amit Shah also said that there has been a four-fold increase in the funds allocated to Nagaland during the eight years from 2014 to 2022 by the Government of India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as compared to the period of 2004-2014, under the previous central government.
He further said that the 15th Finance Commission has made a provision of Rs. 4,773-crores for Nagaland in 2022-23, while only Rs. 1,283-crores was allocated in 2009-10 and additionally, a special assistance of Rs. 219-crores has been given to Nagaland in 2021-22.