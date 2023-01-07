Amit Shah Inaugurates Development Projects Worth Rs 52 Crores in Nagaland

Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated five different development projects worth Rs 52 crores in Nagaland on Friday.

The projects include Virtual Reality (VR) laboratories in 42 government higher secondary schools at a cost of about Rs 8 crores, Atal Tinkering Labs built at a cost of Rs 1 crore 80 lakh in nine government higher secondary schools, 12.5 megawatt (MV) sub-station at Chiephobozou at a cost of Rs 14 crores, trekking and base camp at Mount Saramati, Thanamir village and Kiphire and two lane bridge on Doyang River at a cost of Rs 28 crores near to the Governor's Camp Lifayan.

Addressing the gathering, the Union Home Minister said that Nagaland is a land of meeting of cultures of different types of tribes.

He said, “Nagaland is one of the world's 25 famous biodiversity areas which endow it with immense tourism potential. Nagaland is also famous all over the world for its citizens, culture and the equal status given to women here.”