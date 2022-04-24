Prime Accused In Lakhimpur Kheri Case, Ashish Mishra Surrenders

Ashish Mishra, the son of Union minister Ajay Mishra and the prime accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case surrendered before magistrate at the district jail on Sunday.

Mishra surrendered a week after the Supreme Court cancelled his bail and asked him to surrender in a week, reported ANI.

Setting aside the order from Allahabad High Court dated February 10, 2022, the apex court remitted the case back to the High Court saying that the order from the Allahabad HC cannot be sustained and had to be set aside and bail bonds of the respondent or accused had to be cancelled.

However, the SC clarified that it had not expressed any opinion on facts or merits and said that all the questions of law were left open for the High Court to consider and decide.