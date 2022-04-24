Prime Accused In Lakhimpur Kheri Case, Ashish Mishra Surrenders

Ashish Mishra, the son of Union minister Ajay Mishra and the prime accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case surrendered before magistrate at the district jail on Sunday.
Mishra surrendered a week after the Supreme Court cancelled his bail and asked him to surrender in a week, reported ANI.
Setting aside the order from Allahabad High Court dated February 10, 2022, the apex court remitted the case back to the High Court saying that the order from the Allahabad HC cannot be sustained and had to be set aside and bail bonds of the respondent or accused had to be cancelled.
However, the SC clarified that it had not expressed any opinion on facts or merits and said that all the questions of law were left open for the High Court to consider and decide.
Notably, eight people were killed including four farmers in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence on October 3, 2021. Ashish Mishra, the prime accused, was alleged to have run over the farmers who were protesting against the Centre’s three contentious farm laws.
The son of Ajay Mishra, the Union minister of state for home affairs of India, Ashish Mishra had been arrested on October 8 and was granted bail in February 2022.
The family members of the victims of the Lakhimpur Kheri incident had moved the top court challenging the decision of the Allahabad HC granting bail to Mishra.
The Supreme Court had appointed a committee earlier which was headed by retired Punjab and Haryana high court judge Rakesh Kumar Jain to look over proceedings during the probe of the incident.