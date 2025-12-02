Prime Minister Office In New Space With New Name of "Seva Teerth"

The Prime Minister’s Office is set to move into a new address soon, with the upcoming complex designated to be called ‘Seva Teerth’. Built under the Central Vista redevelopment project, the modern facility will bring several high-level government offices together to improve coordination at the national level. The PMO, currently operating from the historic South Block for nearly eight decades, will shift to Seva Teerth-1, the first building completed within Executive Enclave-I near Vayu Bhawan.

Earlier referred to as the Executive Enclave, the complex is now in its final stages of construction. Along with PMO, it will house the Cabinet Secretariat, the National Security Council Secretariat and India House, a dedicated space for holding important diplomatic meetings. Officials said the name ‘Seva Teerth’ reflects the government’s intention to create a workplace anchored in public service, noting that India’s administrative institutions are undergoing a subtle but significant transformation.

Officials said that India’s approach to governance is shifting from ‘satta’ (power) to ‘seva’ (service) and from mere authority to genuine responsibility, emphasising that this transformation is as much cultural and moral as it is administrative. Even the residences of state governors, traditionally known as Raj Bhawans. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, government spaces have been redesigned to embody ‘kartavya’ (duty) and greater transparency. “Every name, building, and symbol now conveys a single message: the government exists to serve the people.” Officials added.

This transition, they explained, highlights a broader shift in governance from power to service and from authority to responsibility. In recent years, several institutional spaces have been renamed to emphasise duty and citizen-centric governance. Raj Bhawans across states have been retitled as Lok Bhawans; Rajpath has become Kartavya path.

The Prime Minister’s residence was renamed Lok Kalyan Marg, and the Central Secretariat is now called Kartavya Bhavan. According to officials, these changes signal a deeper ideological shift: “

Names, buildings and symbols are being recast to reinforce the idea that government exists to serve the people,” they said.

