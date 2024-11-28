Priyanka Gandhi Takes Oath, BJP’s Amit Malviya Called Her ‘New Muslim League MP’

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has taken oath in the Lok Sabha today as an MP from Wayanad, Kerala. Priyanka won with a thumping majority of over 4 lakh votes, which is greater than what her brother Rahul Gandhi polled in 2019.

Now all the members of the Gandhi family are members of the Indian parliament. It is a rare instance of parliamentary history where three members of a family are in the parliament together. Priyanka took the oath in Hindi while holding a copy of the Indian Constitution in her right hand in a Kerala traditional saree.

Priyanka is the 10th member of the Nehru-Gandhi family to take oath as Lok Sabha MP. During the oath-taking Priyanka’s husband Robert Vadra and their children were present.

After registering her victory, Priyanka said that she looks forward to be the voice of people inside the parliament.

In her message at X, Priyanka wrote earlier—“I am overwhelmed with gratitude for the trust you have placed in me. I will make sure that over time, you truly feel this victory has been your victory and the person you chose to represent you understands your hopes and dreams and fights for you as one of your own. I look forward to being your voice in Parliament.”

My dearest sisters and brothers of Wayanad,

BJP, especially IT cell chief Amit Malviya doesn’t shy away from commenting on her even on the oath-taking day. Malviya wrote in X –“New Muslim League MP from Wayanad takes oath. Epoch moment for the Gandhi family.”

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s entry into the political arena was marked with she getting appointed as the Congress general secretary in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh in 2019. She was handed the responsibility of the entire state after a year.

While Congress’ performance was a dismay in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, she played a key role in steering the grand old party in Uttar Pradesh and other states in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Even after intense speculation of Priyanka to contest from Raebareli, she declined to contest due to organisational responsibilities.

Priyanka Gandhi also played a vital role in the Amethi seat where Congress candidate and an aide of the Gandhi family Kishori Lal Sharma defeated BJP leader and former Union minister Smriti Irani.