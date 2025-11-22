Financial Irregularity Alleged at Zubeen Kshetra; Committees Clash Over Control

Members of the old cremation committee at Zubeen Kshetra, situated in Komarkuchi–Hatimura, have levelled serious allegations against the newly formed cleanliness and monitoring committee, claiming financial mismanagement and formation of the committee without administrative approval. The allegations were made during a press conference held by the cremation committee on Saturday.

Speaking at the press conference, representatives of the cremation committee stated that a news report recently surfaced regarding alleged irregularities by the newly formed committee (the name of the newly formed committee is not mentioned), prompting them to clarify the situation publicly.

“We are from the cremation committee. We perform cremations here. Six individuals received money from Singer Manas Robin, but the rest did not. Whereas we have been working in the Zubeen Kshetra since before. Why was the amount not distributed to everyone?” the members questioned.

The committee also alleged that the new committee operated independently and collected money without official authorisation.

“Committee Formed Without Permission”

Committee members stated that they personally met Garima Garg and Sudarshan Barthakur to discuss concerns. They also claimed they officially entered the site on November 2 and audited the donation records.

According to the financial details presented at the press conference, the committee alleges that between November 1 and November 21, a total of Rs 4,62,719 was collected in the form of donations and offerings. They further alleged that the Cleanliness and Maintenance Committee was formed without permission from the administration.

“Land Was Given After CM’s Instructions”

The speakers identified themselves as belonging to the original cremation management committee, responsible for performing last rites at the grounds. “We cremate bodies here. On the Chief Minister’s assurance of land allocation for the Zubeen crematorium, land was handed over by the locals of Sonapur for the construction of Zubeen Kshetra. For 40 days, the new committee ran the administration. We began to suspect foul play, so the old committee expanded and formed a new managing body,” they said.

They also mentioned that earlier, the operations were under BJP member Dibya Medhi’s supervision.

“We are the ones running Zubeen Kshetra, and we will be running it. We entered the premises on November 2 and audited the donations and offerings.”

Demand for Transparent Inquiry

The committee demanded a proper investigation into the financial discrepancies and insisted that the administration dissolve any unauthorised committees formed without approval.

Meanwhile, the Cleanliness and Maintenance Committee, formed by members of the old committee, visited Zubeen Garg’s wife, Garima Saikia Garg and Sudarshan Garg on Friday.

A committee has been constituted for the cleanliness and supervision of Zubeen Kshetra located at Komarkuchi and Hatimura, following a discussion held with Garima Saikia Garg on October 15, 2025. The committee members have formally sought her approval for the newly formed body.

According to sources, although the initial committee was formed during a meeting on November 1, 2025, it was later expanded and revised on November 4, 2025, by including additional local members from Komarkuchi, Hatimura and neighbouring villages to strengthen the administrative structure and monitoring capacity.

The initiative aims to ensure systematic maintenance, supervision, preservation and cleanliness at the site, which has seen a significant influx of visitors in recent weeks following the passing of renowned artist Zubeen Garg.

In a formal communication addressed to Garima Saikia Garg, the committee stated that the expansion was intended to enhance community participation and enable coordinated oversight. Approval from Garima Saikia Garg has been requested to officially operationalise the committee.

The updated committee includes members from Komarkuchi, Hatimura, Marjawabari, Sonapur, Digaru, Tamulikuchi, Goriyaghuli and several other areas.

The committee stated that it will assume responsibility for regular maintenance, visitor management, environmental preservation and infrastructure supervision at Zubeen Kshetra.

Further developments are expected after Garima Saikia Garg’s decision on the approval request.

