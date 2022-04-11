Protests In Andhra Pradesh As New Cabinet Takes Oath

Protests erupted on Monday in parts of Andhra Pradesh following the swearing-in of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s new cabinet with the supporters of heavyweight leaders who were overlooked venting their frustration.

M Sucahrita, the first woman and dalit to be made home minister, resigned as MLA today over not being retained. She tendered her resignation letter to Rajya Sabha member Mopideva Venkatramana. Her daughter informed that she will continue in the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP).

Notably, four women, including former actress Roja took oath as ministers today.

Meanwhile, the supporters of two other former ministers expressed their frustration in form of protests.

Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, who triggered the rebellion on Sunday, sent a message to the party leadership stating that he would step down from his MLA post. He is expected to meet with the CM shortly.