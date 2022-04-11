Protests In Andhra Pradesh As New Cabinet Takes Oath

Protests erupted on Monday in parts of Andhra Pradesh following the swearing-in of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s new cabinet with the supporters of heavyweight leaders who were overlooked venting their frustration.
M Sucahrita, the first woman and dalit to be made home minister, resigned as MLA today over not being retained. She tendered her resignation letter to Rajya Sabha member Mopideva Venkatramana. Her daughter informed that she will continue in the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP).
Notably, four women, including former actress Roja took oath as ministers today.
Meanwhile, the supporters of two other former ministers expressed their frustration in form of protests.
Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, who triggered the rebellion on Sunday, sent a message to the party leadership stating that he would step down from his MLA post. He is expected to meet with the CM shortly.
Roads in Ongole and parts of Prakasam district were blocked by Reddy’s supporters. They demanded that he be re-inducted into the cabinet. In addition, elected representatives of local bodies including the Ongole Municipal Corporation threatened to quit from their posts.
Followers of Jaggaiahpet MLA Samineni Udayabhanu burnt a two-wheeler and tyres in protest and staged a roadblock on the busy National Highway-65 in the Nandamuri Tarka Rama Rao district after he was denied a cabinet berth.
Notably, CM Jagan Mohan Reddy had clearly mentioned that they would have to leave for a new team in between their five year term while choosing his 25-member cabinet in June 2019. This would give a chance to one-third of his 151 legislators to serve as ministers and keep the, happy, it was thought.
The protests came as a surprise of the Andhra Pradesh CM who chose his new cabinet with an eye on 2024 assembly and parliament elections with 67 percent representation to Scheduled Castes and Tribes, and minorities.