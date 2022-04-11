Ousted Pakistan PM Imran Khan Resigns

Former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan said that he would not sit in the assemblies with ‘thieves’ as he tendered his resignation as a member of the national assembly on Monday.

This comes ahead of elections for the country’s next prime minister. Imran Khan was quoted by PTI as saying, “The man who has 16 billion and 8 billion rupees of corruption cases, whoever selects and elects the Prime Minister cannot be a big insult to the country. We are resigning from the National Assembly.”

The former interior minister of Pakistan, Sheikh Rasheed confirmed the decision saying that sitting in the assembly would strengthen the Leader of the Opposition Shehbaz Sharif, and therefore it was decided that they would tender their resignations.

Rasheed said, “Imran Khan supported my suggestion during the parliamentary party meeting," he said and added that Khan would visit Peshawar on Wednesday. "Imran Khan will give a call to people every Sunday to come out against the foreign conspiracy.”