Yogi Adityanath: Reforms Needed To Tackle Power Crisis

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Monday that an action plan has to be made with the view of future energy needs as the state is witnessing a power crisis at present.
CM Adityanath is emphasising on comprehensive reforms in the power sector as the state is being supplied by 20,800 MW of electricity against a demand of around 23,000 MW.
This has resulted in frequent power cuts across the state even with an aid of 1600 MW of power from Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.
A statement from the office of the chief minister said, “There is a huge need for reforms in the power sector. An action plan should be prepared, keeping in view future energy needs. Efforts should be made to make comprehensive changes at every level by the departmental minister after thoroughly reviewing the functioning of the department.”
CM Adityanath had said during a review meeting in Lucknow earlier that consumers should get a correct electricity bill and on time.
He said, “Over-billing, false billing or late billing causes inconvenience to consumers. To improve this system, the power department will have to make a concrete action plan to increase the capacity of billing and its recovery. Special efforts are needed in rural areas.”
The Uttar Pradesh CM also mentioned that the Centre was providing all possible help amid the crisis, as he relayed instructions to ensure supply of power according to the roster in all 75 districts of the state.
Road and rail, both should be used to bring in coal from mines to power stations, said Adityanath.
Notably, many parts of the country are witnessing sudden power crisis with coal reserves in power producing plants rapidly decreasing.