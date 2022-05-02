Yogi Adityanath: Reforms Needed To Tackle Power Crisis

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Monday that an action plan has to be made with the view of future energy needs as the state is witnessing a power crisis at present.

CM Adityanath is emphasising on comprehensive reforms in the power sector as the state is being supplied by 20,800 MW of electricity against a demand of around 23,000 MW.

This has resulted in frequent power cuts across the state even with an aid of 1600 MW of power from Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

A statement from the office of the chief minister said, “There is a huge need for reforms in the power sector. An action plan should be prepared, keeping in view future energy needs. Efforts should be made to make comprehensive changes at every level by the departmental minister after thoroughly reviewing the functioning of the department.”

CM Adityanath had said during a review meeting in Lucknow earlier that consumers should get a correct electricity bill and on time.