Punjab AAP Leader Lucky Oberoi Shot Dead Outside Gurdwara

Jalandhar-based AAP leader Lucky Oberoi was shot dead by two unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants on Friday morning outside the Model Town gurdwara. The 38-year-old was attacked around 7:30 am after offering prayers and was rushed to a nearby hospital in an unconscious state, but later succumbed to his injuries, Jalandhar Commissioner of Police Dhanpreet Kaur Randhawa confirmed.

According to Randhawa, preliminary investigations and CCTV footage indicate that the attackers fired 8 to 10 shots using two sophisticated weapons from both sides of Oberoi’s car. The assailants, reportedly familiar with Oberoi’s daily routine, also damaged the windows of his SUV and another vehicle parked at the gurdwara.

Police have sealed the city with nearly 15 nakas and dispatched senior officials and forensic teams to the site. Early findings suggest that old enmity appears to be the primary motive behind the killing, with no extortion angle detected so far. The accused were seen arriving on a two-wheeler after allegedly carrying out a recce of Oberoi’s movements.

Politics Over Killing

The killing has sparked political outrage, with opposition parties targeting the AAP government over law-and-order concerns. BJP national spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill posted on X, stating, “The AAP government has turned Punjab into a playground for criminals and gangsters. Rule of law has been replaced by the rule of the gun.”

The investigation into the assassination is ongoing, with authorities intensifying searches to identify and apprehend the attackers while examining possible links to previous disputes.

