FBI Arrests ‘Happy Passia’ in US, Wanted For Terror Attacks in Punjab

In a joint operation, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) on Friday arrested Harpreet Singh, an alleged terrorist involved in attacks in Punjab, India. Singh, also known as Happy Passia, was apprehended in Sacramento, California.

According to the FBI, Harpreet Singh is linked to two international terrorist groups and had illegally entered the United States. He reportedly used burner phones to avoid detection and capture.

“Today, Harpreet Singh, an alleged terrorist responsible for terror attacks in Punjab, India, was arrested by the FBI and ERO in Sacramento. Linked to two international terrorist groups, he entered the U.S. illegally and used burner phones to evade capture,” the FBI Sacramento office stated in a post on X.

Singh has been named in a chargesheet filed by India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with the 2024 grenade attack in Chandigarh. The chargesheet, filed on March 23, names four operatives of the Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terrorist group, including Pakistan-based Harwinder Singh Sandhu alias Rinda and U.S.-based Harpreet Singh.

The NIA investigation revealed that Rinda and Singh were the primary handlers behind the grenade attack, providing logistical support, weapons, and funds to local operatives in India. The September 2024 attack, targeting the residence of a retired Punjab Police officer, was intended to spread fear among law enforcement and the public.

Under their instructions, operatives Rohan Masih and Vishal Masih carried out reconnaissance missions before launching the attack. All four accused have been charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the Explosive Substances Act, and other related laws.

Earlier in December 2023, Punjab Police dismantled a Pakistan-ISI-backed BKI module operated by Harpreet Singh and another handler named Shamsher alias Honey, leading to the arrest of five members, including mastermind Abhijot Singh, for attacks on police establishments in Batala and Gurdaspur.

Investigations into the wider BKI network are ongoing.

