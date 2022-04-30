NF Railway Collects Rs 23 Crores In Fines In Last Year

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) on Saturday informed that it made a record recovery amounting Rs 23.36 crores from offenders as a fare and penalty.

The NFR has been conducting regular checking drives against unauthorized travelling. It has detected 4,48,392 cases of passengers either travelling without tickets or irregular tickets and un-booked luggage during the period from April 2021 to March 2022.

The Chief public relations officer (CPRO) at NFR, Sabyasachi De said that this was about 840.83 per cent more in terms of the number of penalty cases detected and 1028.50 per cent higher in terms of earnings for the corresponding period.