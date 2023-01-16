Punjab Police's Crackdown On Drugs Leads To 258 Arrests

In a mega crackdown on drug mafia, Punjab Police arrested 258 drug smugglers and seized over 100 kilograms narcotics worth Rs 20.5 lakh in a week. Officials said they also arrested 188 people and recovered 10,269 Chinese Dor (Deadly strings), during the raids conducted last week.

Punjab Police said they have arrested 258 drug smugglers/suppliers and registered 194 first information reports (FIRs), under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) act across the state in the last week, a press release said.

"The Police have also recovered 41.26 Kg Heroin, 13.55 Kg opium, 53.25 Kg Ganja, 4.81 quintals of poppy husk, and 5.28 Lakh tablets/capsules/injections/vials of Pharma opioids besides recovering Rs 20.48 Lakh in cash accrued through the drugs from their possession," Inspector General of Police (IGP) Headquarters Sukhchain Singh Gill, told reporters in a weekly conference.

Gill further said that with the arrest of 15 more Proclaimed Offenders /Absconders in the last week under the NDPS Act, the total number of arrests reached 623 since the special drive was started on July 5, 2022.