'Punjab Politics TV' Website, Social Media And Apps Blocked By Centre

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) on Tuesday blocked the website, social media accounts and applications of ‘Punjab Politics TV’ a foreign-based organization for attempting to use an online platform to disturb public order during assembly elections.

Punjab Politics TV reportedly has links to the banned organization Sikhs For Justice (SFJ). SFJ had been declared unlawful under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

The Ministry in a statement said, “Relying on intelligence inputs that the channel was attempting to use online media to disturb public order during the ongoing State Assembly Elections, the Ministry used emergency powers under the IT Rules on February 18 to block the digital media resources of 'Punjab Politics TV'.”

