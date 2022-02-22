SC Defers Hearing PILs On Pegasus Spyware To Feb 25

The Supreme Court of India (SC) will on February 25, hear several pleas alleging the use of Israeli spyware Pegasus for surveillance of certain high-profile people in India.

The SC agreed to shift the hearing that was scheduled for today after taking note of the submissions made by solicitor general for the Centre that he would busy with a money laundering case in another court.

The bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana, and comprising of Justices A S Bopanna and Hima Kohli were supposed to hear the matter on Wednesday, February 23, according to the cause list uploaded on the website of the Supreme Court.

The Pegasus spyware issue was listed for hearing for the first time since October 27 last year, when the apex court had ordered setting up of a three-member panel of cyber experts to probe the allegations of its usage for spying.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, urged the bench to defer the date of hearing from Wednesday to Friday, February 25.

He said, “The Pegasus matters are coming up before your Lordships. I am in part heard before court three in the PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) vires matters. I will be on my legs tomorrow from 10.30, if the Pegasus cases can be kept on Friday instead of Wednesday.”

