Akhil Gogoi Urges Congress to Seal Alliance Deal by May

Raijor Dal President Akhil Gogoi has called on the Congress party to avoid viewing the proposed timeline for finalising an opposition alliance as a strict deadline. Addressing journalists, Gogoi appealed, "I humbly request the Congress not to call this a deadline. But in the interest of defeating the BJP, we must come to a decision sometime within May." His remarks highlight the urgency of uniting opposition forces ahead of the upcoming Assam elections.

Gogoi emphasised the need for Congress and Raijor Dal to collaborate on seat-sharing arrangements and begin early preparations to effectively counter the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2026 elections. While acknowledging internal challenges within Congress that have delayed decision-making, he stressed that defeating the BJP is vital for both parties. He warned that if the BJP returns to power, it would continue imposing higher taxes and promote communal politics, which must be stopped.

Appealing to Congress leaders, Gogoi urged them to resolve internal differences swiftly and focus on building a strong alliance to protect Assam’s interests. He added that if Congress fails to join the alliance, Raijor Dal would aim to secure at least 6% of the votes independently to challenge BJP’s dominance.

