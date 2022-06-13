Rahul Gandhi Bats ED's Questions In National Herald Case

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is beign grilled by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at their Delhi offices in connection with the National Herald case.

Gandhi on Monday arrived at the directorate's office amid much chaos after being summoned by the ED in a money laundering case related to the National Herald newspaper.

Congress workers staged demonstrations against the questioning of Gandhi in the case earlier in the day. Rahul Gandhi was accompanied by his sister and the general secretary of Congress, Priyanka Gandhi.

Gandhi headed to the office with his counsel beside him, reports stated. Subsequently, top Congress leaders including Adhir Ranjan Chaudhari, KC Venugopal, Deepender Hooda and Jairam Ramesh were detained in Delhi.

Police stopped the workers who started a march from the party headquarters along with several leaders. Finding police barricading around the office, the workers sat on the streets and continued their protest.

Several party workers were detained earlier in the morning for raising slogans of ‘Satymeva Jayate’ and ‘Rahul Zindabad’ in support of Gandhi at the headquarters, where they gathered for the march.