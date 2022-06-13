Rahul Gandhi Bats ED's Questions In National Herald Case

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is beign grilled by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at their Delhi offices in connection with the National Herald case.
Gandhi on Monday arrived at the directorate's office amid much chaos after being summoned by the ED in a money laundering case related to the National Herald newspaper.
Congress workers staged demonstrations against the questioning of Gandhi in the case earlier in the day. Rahul Gandhi was accompanied by his sister and the general secretary of Congress, Priyanka Gandhi.
Gandhi headed to the office with his counsel beside him, reports stated. Subsequently, top Congress leaders including Adhir Ranjan Chaudhari, KC Venugopal, Deepender Hooda and Jairam Ramesh were detained in Delhi.
Police stopped the workers who started a march from the party headquarters along with several leaders. Finding police barricading around the office, the workers sat on the streets and continued their protest.
Several party workers were detained earlier in the morning for raising slogans of ‘Satymeva Jayate’ and ‘Rahul Zindabad’ in support of Gandhi at the headquarters, where they gathered for the march.
It may be noted that police had denied permission to Congress to organize the march and had deployed heavy security at the residence of Gandhi and the ED office, citing a “law and order situation.”
However, the party decided to go ahead with the march. Randeep Surjewala earlier this morning announced that they would peacefully march towards the office of the directorate and if stopped, they would court arrest.
The case is related to the ED probe of alleged financial irregularities between Young India and Associated Journals Limited (AJL), which publishes the National Herald newspaper.
A fresh case was registered under the criminal provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after a Delhi court took cognizance of a private complaint filed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Subramanian Swamy in 2013.
Rahul’s mother and Congress President Sonia Gandhi has also been summoned for questioning and will appear before the enforcement directorate on June 23.