Guwahati News

Drunk Guwahati Woman Misbehaves With On-Duty Cops, Held

The group allegedly hurled abuses at the police officials and dragged the matter for over an hour, refusing to cooperate and heed to the warnings of the police.
Drunk Guwahati Woman Misbehaves With On-Duty Cops, Held
A woman and her friends assaulted on-duty police officers in Guwahati's Hatigaon area last night
Pratidin Time

A drunken woman and her friends created ruckus outside the Rajdhani Masjid in the Hatigaon area of Guwahati on the Sunday night after ramming her vehicle into another parked alongside the mosque.

The woman, in an inebriated condition, allegedly misbehaved with traffic police officers and also assaulted on-duty officials after they instructed her to pull over, having caused the accident.

Also Read
Shraddha Kapoor's Brother Siddhanth Detained Over Drug Consumption

The group allegedly hurled abuses at the police officials and dragged the matter for over an hour, refusing to cooperate and heed to the warnings of the police.

The woman and her friends, under the influence of alcohol, also misbehaved with reporters on the scene who tried to question her on the incident.

They were then detained by the Hatigaon police who handed them over to Dispur police for questioning.

Also Read
Manipur Police Seize Brown Sugar Worth Over Rs 85 Lakhs
Guwahati
Assault
Misbehave
Drunk Woman

Related Stories

No stories found.
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com