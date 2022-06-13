Drunk Guwahati Woman Misbehaves With On-Duty Cops, Held

A drunken woman and her friends created ruckus outside the Rajdhani Masjid in the Hatigaon area of Guwahati on the Sunday night after ramming her vehicle into another parked alongside the mosque.
The woman, in an inebriated condition, allegedly misbehaved with traffic police officers and also assaulted on-duty officials after they instructed her to pull over, having caused the accident.
The group allegedly hurled abuses at the police officials and dragged the matter for over an hour, refusing to cooperate and heed to the warnings of the police.
The woman and her friends, under the influence of alcohol, also misbehaved with reporters on the scene who tried to question her on the incident.
They were then detained by the Hatigaon police who handed them over to Dispur police for questioning.