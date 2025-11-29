Rahul Gandhi Defamation Case: Pune Court Rejects YouTube Video, CD Found Blank



A Pune court hearing a defamation case against Congress leader and LoP Lok SabhaRahul Gandhi on Thursday (29th November) rejected a request to play a YouTube video linked to the alleged defamatory remarks he made about Hindu ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar in 2023.

The case, filed by Satyaki Savarkar, the grand-nephew of Savarkar, is being heard by Judicial Magistrate (First Class) Amol Shinde.

During proceedings on November 14, the CD submitted as primary evidence, containing the video of Gandhi’s alleged speech in London, could not be played as it was found to be blank. Satyaki later requested the court to play an additional CD, but the court rejected the request, stating that no such CD was on record.

Advocate Sangram Kolhatkar, representing Satyaki, claimed that when the case was originally registered in 2023, the CD containing the video and the YouTube URL was presented to a different judge, who confirmed that the video played correctly at that time.

“When the case was registered, the original CD and the YouTube URL were submitted. The then-judge saw that the video played correctly. Now, the CD shows no data,” Kolhatkar said.

Following the blank CD discovery, Satyaki also sought permission to play the YouTube video directly. However, the court denied this request, noting that the URL was not backed by a certificate under Section 65B of the Indian Evidence Act, which is required for electronic records to be admissible in court. Rahul Gandhi’s lawyer, Milind Pawar, opposed the application.

The court’s ruling underscores the importance of adhering to procedural requirements for electronic evidence, particularly in high-profile cases involving political figures.

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi Calls Bihar Poll Result Surprising, Slams Election as Unfair