Rahul Gandhi Slams Poor Condition of Patients Outside AIIMS Delhi

In the lead-up to the Delhi Assembly elections, Congress leader Rahul Gandhisharply criticized the Central and Delhi governments for their alleged insensitivity towards patients and their families around AIIMS Delhi.

Advertisment

Rahul Gandhi visited the area, where several patients were reportedly camped on roads, footpaths, and subways due to lack of shelter and basic facilities.

In a video posted on social media platform X on Saturday, Gandhi claimed that both the central and Delhi governments had ignored the plight of the patients. He questioned, "Hell outside AIIMS! Poor patients and their families from across the country are forced to sleep outside AIIMS amidst the cold, filth, and hunger. They have no shelter, no food, no toilets, and no drinking water. Why have the central and Delhi governments, who make tall claims, turned a blind eye to this humanitarian crisis?"

AIIMS के बाहर नरक!



देशभर से आए ग़रीब मरीज और उनके परिवार AIIMS के बाहर ठंड, गंदगी और भूख के बीच सोने को मजबूर हैं।



उनके पास न छत है, न खाना, न शौचालय और न पीने का पानी।



बड़े-बड़े दावे करने वाली केंद्र और दिल्ली सरकार ने इस मानवीय संकट पर आंखें क्यों मूंद ली हैं? pic.twitter.com/wwnm8Fc3i8 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 18, 2025

During his visit, he engaged with patients and their families to understand their struggles. "This is completely ridiculous. People here… they are suffering; they are dying… Mazak bana ke rakkha hai (They have turned it into a joke)," he said in the video.

Gandhi's jibe on the Congress comes on the heels of a recent attack by the congress MP on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), a member of the INDIA alliance. He equated Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing both of failing to deliver on their promises. Kejriwal responded, accusing Gandhi of "abusing" him and stated that he was fighting to "save the Congress."