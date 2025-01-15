Rahul Gandhi Comes Under Fire From BJP Over "Indian State" Remark

Rahul Gandhi, during the inauguration of the Congress party's new headquarters 'Indira Bhawan' on Wednesday, alleged that Congress and other opposition parties were not just fighting the BJP but "the Indian state itself." His comments have drawn sharp criticism from BJP leaders.

Advertisment

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman criticized Congress and Gandhi over his remarks. Responding to Gandhi's statement, Sitharaman took to X, questioning his actions. She wrote, "The LoP, who was sworn in by taking oath on the Constitution, is now saying, 'We are now fighting the BJP, the RSS and the Indian State itself.' So, @INCIndia and @RahulGandhi, what are you carrying a copy of the constitution for in your hand?"

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri responded by suggesting that Gandhi should undergo a medical checkup, stating, "Tell him to go get his mental stability checked." Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva remarked that Rahul Gandhi's leadership had damaged Congress, claiming, "Rahul Gandhi ruins Congress wherever he goes. He has already ruined Congress in Delhi. If corruption-free governance is needed in Delhi, then a double-engine government will be formed. BJP is coming to Delhi under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla accused Gandhi of deliberately opposing India, calling his statement a pre-planned move. He stated, "Today, the Congress party and Rahul Gandhi have made it clear that while opposing BJP and PM Modi they have started opposing the nation. They are fighting against India and Indian states. It is not a coincidence but a well-thought experiment. It has become an industry, sponsored by Soros (George Soros). Rahul Gandhi follows the agenda of 'Bharat Todo'..."

Gandhi's remarks have intensified the conflict with the BJP, and with the Delhi election campaign entering a crucial phase, the political battle is expected to escalate further.

Also Read: Indira Bhawan Symbolizes Congress' Rich Heritage, Vision: Rahul Gandhi