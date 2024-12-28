Rajasthan Cabinet Dissolves Nine Districts and Three Divisions

In a major decision, the Rajasthan government has dissolved nine districts and three divisions during a cabinet meeting held on Saturday.

This move reverses the announcement made by the previous Ashok Gehlot-led government, which had introduced 17 new districts and three divisions.

The dissolved districts include Dudu, Kekri, Shahpura, Neemkathana, Gangapur City, Jaipur Rural, Jodhpur Rural, Anupgarh, and Sanchore. Additionally, the divisions of Pali, Sikar, and Banswara have been removed.

The current administration, citing practical challenges and financial constraints, deemed it inappropriate to create new administrative units, particularly with the Model Code of Conduct approaching. As a result, the creation of new districts and divisions has been canceled.

Today's decision leaves Rajasthan with a total of 41 districts and seven divisions. Of the 20 new districts announced by the Gehlot government, only eight will remain functional. These include Balotara, Beawar, Deeg-Kumher, Didwana-Kuchaman, Kotputli-Behror, Khairthal-Tijara, Phalodi, and Salumber.

The Bhajan Lal Sharma government, which made this decision, argued that some of the newly proposed districts were impractical and would impose an additional financial burden on the state. Officials emphasized that such a strain would not align with Rajasthan’s best interests.