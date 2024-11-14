Violence Erupts in Rajasthan After Independent Candidate Slaps SDM

A major outbreak of violence occurred in Rajasthan’s Tonk district on Wednesday following an alleged assault on Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Amit Chaudhary by Independent candidate Naresh Meena at a polling station in Samravata village, Deoli-Uniara assembly constituency. The incident sparked widespread unrest, resulting in clashes, stone-pelting, and arson.
As the chaos unfolded, supporters of Meena clashed with police, leading to significant damage, including the setting of multiple vehicles on fire. Ajmer Range Inspector General of Police Om Prakash confirmed that at least 60 individuals were arrested in connection with the violence.
Prakash detailed the events, explaining that the altercation began when Meena allegedly slapped SDM Amit Chaudhary at a polling booth, which triggered a ruckus and further escalation. “Stone pelting and arson occurred late last night when police attempted to detain Meena. Several vehicles, including police cars, were set on fire,” he said. As a result, police were forced to deploy additional forces to bring the situation under control.
Naresh Meena, in response to the incident, claimed that the district collector and Superintendent of Police (SP) were responsible for the unrest, asserting that those arrested were innocent. He further added, “If anyone should be punished, it should be me,” while also posting a message on social media stating, “Main theek hu... na dare the na darenge, aage ki ranniti bata di jayegi (I am fine, I am not scared and will never be, will inform about further plans).”
The violence led to substantial damage, with eight four-wheelers and over two dozen two-wheelers being vandalized or set ablaze. Tonk Additional SP Brijendra Singh Bhati mentioned that police are currently assessing the extent of the damage. “We are analysing the loss. We have made a few arrests,” he confirmed.
Local authorities responded by increasing police presence in the area to prevent further escalation. Tonk SP Vikas Sangwan explained that officials had been at the polling station to address a voting boycott in Samravata village when the alleged assault took place. He confirmed that legal action would be pursued against Meena, assuring the public that efforts to restore order had been successful, with voting resuming peacefully after the confrontation.
The situation in the area remains tense, with authorities continuing to monitor the developments.