Rajasthan Horror: 20 Killed After Bus Bursts Into Flames, 16 Others Injured

At least 20 passengers lost their lives and 16 others were critically injured after a private bus carrying 57 people suddenly caught fire in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer district on Tuesday. The horrific incident took place near the Thaiyat area, close to a military station, when the bus was on its way from Jaisalmer to Jodhpur.

According to reports, the bus caught fire around 3 pm on the Jaisalmer–Jodhpur highway. Thick smoke began billowing from the vehicle, forcing the driver to stop, but within moments, the fire spread rapidly and engulfed the entire bus. Eyewitnesses said passengers were trapped inside as flames consumed the vehicle.

Local villagers and passersby rushed to the scene, risking their lives to rescue those trapped inside the burning bus. They managed to pull out several survivors before police and firefighters reached the spot. Despite their efforts, the bus was reduced to ashes before the flames could be brought under control.

Initial reports suggest that firecrackers were being transported illegally inside the air-conditioned bus. It is suspected that a short circuit in the electrical system may have triggered sparks that ignited the firecrackers, resulting in the devastating blaze. However, the exact cause of the fire is yet to be confirmed, and police have launched an investigation to determine how the tragedy occurred and who was responsible.

The Jaisalmer police confirmed that 20 people died on the spot, while 16 others sustained severe injuries and were rushed to nearby hospitals. Jodhpur Police Commissioner Om Prakash Paswan said that 16 injured passengers were brought from Jaisalmer to Jodhpur for treatment. Fifteen of them are being treated at Mahatma Gandhi Hospital, while one person is receiving care at Shri Ram Hospital.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma visited the accident site and expressed deep grief over the tragedy. He met officials and locals to gather information about the incident and directed authorities to ensure the injured receive the best possible medical care.

“The bus accident in Jaisalmer is extremely tragic. My deepest condolences are with the families who have lost their loved ones. May God grant peace to the departed souls and a speedy recovery to the injured,” Sharma said in a post on X.

In a statement, the Chief Minister’s Office said that Sharma has instructed officials to provide all necessary assistance to the victims and their families. “May Lord Shri Ram grant a place at His divine feet to the departed souls. The state government stands with the affected families and is committed to providing them with every possible support,” the statement read.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his condolences and announced financial assistance for the victims’ families. “Distressed by the loss of lives due to a mishap in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. My thoughts are with the affected people and their families during this difficult time. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured,” the Prime Minister said in a post shared by the PMO.

He announced that an ex gratia of ₹2 lakh each from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund would be given to the next of kin of those who died, and ₹50,000 each would be provided to the injured.

The state government has taken cognizance of the tragedy and assured that every possible support will be extended to the victims’ families. Police have begun a detailed probe to ascertain the exact cause of the fire and whether firecrackers or other inflammable materials were being carried illegally inside the bus.

Also Read: Assam: Tempo Driver Burnt Alive After Vehicle Catches Fire