A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) youth leader from Jorhat, Assam was arrested in Guwahati on Thursday in a rape case.

Advertisment

As per reports, Noonmati police in Guwahati arrested Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) Jorhat district deputy president Chandan Baruah.

This was based on a complaint filed by a young woman from Noonmati against Baruah. Following his arrest, Baruah has been lodged in a jail.

Further details are awaited.