Rajnath Singh Warns Pakistan Over PoK and Militancy in Kashmir

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh issued a stark warning to Pakistan on Tuesday, declaring that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) is foreign territory for Pakistan, while asserting that Jammu and Kashmir remains incomplete without it. Singh’s comments followed a recent threat by PoK Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq, who vowed to "bring the jihadi culture back to liberate Kashmir," citing Pakistan’s readiness to escalate militancy in the region.

Addressing a gathering of army veterans in Jammu’s Akhnoor, Singh denounced Haq’s remarks as part of Pakistan's longstanding anti-India agenda, which has persisted since the reign of General Zia-ul-Haq. “The venomous tirade by the illegal Prime Minister of Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir against India is a reflection of Pakistan’s conspiracy. The people of PoK are deprived of a dignified life, and PoK is nothing but foreign territory for Pakistan," Singh said.

Singh also accused Pakistan of using PoK as a launchpad for terrorism, revealing that India had solid intelligence about terrorist training camps operating in the area. "There are launch pads near the border, and Pakistan will have to destroy them. Otherwise, dot dot dot," Singh warned, underscoring the gravity of the situation.

The Defence Minister reaffirmed that Jammu and Kashmir, including PoK, is an integral part of India. "Jammu and Kashmir is a crown jewel of India, and it remains incomplete without PoK," he said. He further reminded the audience that Pakistan had lost every war with India — in 1948, 1965, 1971, and 1999 — and that their attempts at undermining India’s sovereignty had consistently failed.

Rajnath also reflected on the missed opportunity to end cross-border terrorism after the 1965 India-Pakistan war. "India made significant strategic advances during that war, but those gains could not be translated into lasting peace on the negotiation table," he stated. He praised India’s military success in thwarting Pakistan’s advances during the 1965 war, particularly in Akhnoor.

In his speech, Singh also lauded the Muslim community in Jammu and Kashmir for their sacrifice and loyalty to India, noting that they never sided with Pakistan in these conflicts. Furthermore, Singh reiterated that bridging the gap between Kashmir and the rest of India remains a key priority for the Centre.

The abrogation of Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, was highlighted by Singh as a crucial step in unifying Kashmir with India. "This move is a vital part of bringing Kashmir closer to Delhi," he added.

Singh’s hard-hitting remarks sent a clear message to Pakistan about India’s resolve to protect its territorial integrity and ensure peace and security in Jammu and Kashmir.



