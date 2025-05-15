Rajnath Singh Visits Srinagar, Lauds Forces for Op Sindoor Success

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited the Srinagar air base on Thursday, where he met and interacted with Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel and soldiers of the Indian Army involved in the recently concluded Operation Sindoor. The visit was marked by patriotic fervour as jawans raised slogans of ‘Vande Mataram’ and ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ during the Minister's arrival.

Singh was accompanied by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah during his engagements in the region.

At the Badami Bagh Cantonment, the Defence Minister personally commended the jawans, shaking hands and patting their shoulders in a gesture of gratitude for their valour and swift retaliation following the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives. Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 as a decisive military response to the attack, targeting terrorist infrastructure across the border in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

During his inspection, Singh reviewed Pakistani shells fired during retaliatory cross-border shelling and praised the Indian forces for their precision strikes. The Minister noted that over 100 terrorists affiliated with groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen were neutralized during the operation. Indian forces also successfully dismantled radar systems, communication hubs, and airfields across 11 Pakistani military bases.

“The manner in which you destroyed Pakistani bunkers and chowkis is unforgettable. The enemy will carry the memory of Operation Sindoor for a long time,” Singh remarked while addressing the troops.

Taking a firm stand on Pakistan’s threats of nuclear retaliation, the Defence Minister strongly questioned the safety of Islamabad’s nuclear arsenal. “How can nuclear weapons be safe in the hands of such an irresponsible and rogue nation?” Singh asked. He urged the international community to consider placing Pakistan’s nuclear weapons under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), citing the country’s reckless behaviour and repeated threats as global security risks.

He further added, “The world has witnessed Pakistan’s nuclear blackmail, but India stood firm. Our military's resolve and precision have made it clear that we won’t be intimidated.”

Following India’s successful strikes, Pakistan responded with cross-border shelling and drone incursions, prompting a strong coordinated counteroffensive by Indian forces. The operation culminated in a ceasefire understanding between the two nations on May 10.