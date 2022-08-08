Rajya Sabha Adjourned Sine Die 4 Days Ahead Of Schedule

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned sine die on Monday ahead of the scheduled.

The monsoon session which had begun on July 18, was scheduled to go on till August 12, however, outgoing chairman M Venkaiah Naidu announced that the House will be adjourned four days ahead of schedule.

Earlier in the day, outgoing chairman of the Rajya Sabha and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu was accorded a farewell by the members of the House.

Meanwhile, the Central Universities Amendment Bill, 2022 was passed during the day.

Naidu, whose tenure as Vice President ends on August 10, informed that the House observed 16 sittings in its 257th session and thanked the Leader of the House and members for their support in the functioning.