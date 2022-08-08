List Of Ministers To Hoist Flag In Every District Of Assam Released

The Assam government on Monday released the list of cabinet ministers who will be hoisting the national flag at different parts of the state on August 15.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had earlier announced this as a part of elaborate measures to be taken to mark the occasion of 75 years of India’s independence.

Accordingly, Ranjit Kumar Das will be in Bongaigaon to unfurl the flag. Assam agriculture minister Atul Bora has been asked to go to Dibrugarh to do the honours.

Minister of Handlooms and Textiles of Assam, Urkhao Gwra Brahma will have to be present at Biswanath to hoist the national flag. In Kamrup, state environment minister Chandra Mohan Patowary will unfurl the tricolor.

Moreover, state transport minister Parimal Suklabaidya will be heading to Cachar to hoist the flag. In Golaghat, the responsibility to look over proceedings will be on health minister Keshab Mahanta.