List Of Ministers To Hoist Flag In Every District Of Assam Released

The Assam government on Monday released the list of cabinet ministers who will be hoisting the national flag at different parts of the state on August 15.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had earlier announced this as a part of elaborate measures to be taken to mark the occasion of 75 years of India’s independence.
Accordingly, Ranjit Kumar Das will be in Bongaigaon to unfurl the flag. Assam agriculture minister Atul Bora has been asked to go to Dibrugarh to do the honours.
Minister of Handlooms and Textiles of Assam, Urkhao Gwra Brahma will have to be present at Biswanath to hoist the national flag. In Kamrup, state environment minister Chandra Mohan Patowary will unfurl the tricolor.
Moreover, state transport minister Parimal Suklabaidya will be heading to Cachar to hoist the flag. In Golaghat, the responsibility to look over proceedings will be on health minister Keshab Mahanta.
In addition, the education minister of Assam, Ranoj Pegu will be in Dhubri to raise the national flag. Housing and urban affairs minister Ashok Singhal has been instructed to head to Sonitpur on the occasion.
In Lakhimpur will be present revenue and disaster management minister Jogen Mohan, while Sanjoy Kishan has been tasked to look over proceedings in Tinisukia. Additionally, finance minister Ajanta Neog will be unfurling the tricolor in Jorhat.
Furthermore, water resources minister Pijush Hazarika has been directed to go to Nagaon, minister of industries, Bimal Borah to Sivasagar, power minister Nandita Gorlosa to Barpeta and minister Jayanta Mallabaruah will be in Nalbari to hoist the national flag.
It may be noted that the decision was taken in a bid to ensure mass flag hoisting under the Centre’s call for ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ in a bid to inspire patriotism among the youth.