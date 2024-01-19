Ayodhya Ram Mandir Opening Ceremony Details, Aarti Timings, and Pass Booking Guide

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Opening Ceremony Details: The much-awaited inauguration of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir is just around the corner, marked by a series of Vedic rituals beginning on January 16, leading up to the grand event on January 22, 2024. Devotees are eager to witness the consecration of Ram Lalla and participate in the celebrations at the sacred site. In this article, we delve into the essential details, including opening dates, Darshan timings, and how to secure your passes for the mesmerizing Aarti ceremonies.

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Consecration Timeline

January 16, 2024: Pran-Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony commences.

January 22, 2024: Inauguration ceremony and installation of Lord Ram's idol.

January 23 to March 10, 2024: Mandala Utsava - a period of special pujas and celebrations following the temple opening.

Darshan Timings

To make the most of your visit to the Ram Mandir, it's crucial to be aware of the Darshan timings. The temple opens its doors in the morning from 7:00 AM to 11:00 AM and in the evening from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM, both in summer and winter.

Aarti Timings

Immerse yourself in the divine experience of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir Aarti, scheduled three times a day. Devotees can participate in the Jagaran/Shringar Aarti at 6:30 AM and the Sandhya Aarti at 7:30 PM. Ensure you have a pass issued by the Trust and a valid ID proof for entry.

Booking Aarti Passes

For the morning Aarti or Shringar Aarti, book your pass a day in advance, and for the evening Sandhya Aarti, book on the same day, subject to availability. Reach the Camp Office at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi 30 minutes before the Aarti time with a valid Government ID Proof.