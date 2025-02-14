Maharashtra to Completely Implement New Criminal Laws Within 6 Months: CM Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has announced that the state will 'completely' implement the new criminal laws within the next six months. His statement followed a review meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the North Block, where discussions focused on the progress of implementing the revised legal provisions.

Advertisment

Addressing the media, Fadnavis highlighted Maharashtra’s significant advancements in adopting the new laws. He revealed that 27 forensic vans have been deployed to enhance forensic infrastructure, particularly for cases older than seven years.

The Chief Minister also noted that while the state has established online systems for courts, the new legal framework requires the creation of dedicated and designated cubicles in courts and forensic labs.

"We have established online systems for courts, but according to the new law, we have to set up a designated, dedicated and notified cubicle in courts and forensic labs. We have started working on this, and it will be completed in the next 6 months," he stated.

Additionally, Fadnavis emphasized that 90% of Maharashtra’s 2 lakh-strong police force has already undergone training to implement the new provisions. He further mentioned that case hearings will be conducted via videoconferencing to minimize the need for accused individuals to appear repeatedly in court. "Cases will be heard in court via videoconferencing, and the accused will not have to be presented in court time and again... It was a good meeting... We will completely roll out the new laws in the next 6 months," he added.

The three new criminal laws—Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023; Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023; and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA), 2023—were introduced as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to replace colonial-era laws with a justice-oriented legal framework.