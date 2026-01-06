Reliance Denies Reports of Russian Oil Headed to Gujarat Refinery

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has firmly denied reports suggesting that Russian crude oil shipments are headed to its Jamnagar refinery, calling such claims false and damaging to the company’s reputation.

In a statement shared on X, Reliance Industries Limited said a recent report by Bloomberg, which claimed that three Russian oil tankers were bound for the Jamnagar facility, was incorrect. The company clarified that it has not received any Russian oil cargo over the past three weeks and does not expect any such deliveries in January.

Reliance also expressed disappointment that its clarification was allegedly overlooked before the report was published. The company said the report created a misleading impression and unfairly harmed its image.

The statement comes at a time when India’s energy trade has come under international scrutiny, particularly from the United States, which has warned of higher tariffs on Indian goods over continued purchases of Russian oil.

The issue has also triggered sharp political reactions at home. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, referring to remarks by US President Donald Trump, alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was acting under American pressure. Kharge cited Trump’s comments suggesting that India reduced Russian oil imports to keep him “happy,” and questioned whether such decisions were influenced by threats of trade penalties.

The Congress also reiterated this claim in a post on X, pointing to Trump’s remarks that India adjusted its oil purchases after he expressed displeasure, and raised questions about India’s independence in decision-making.

Trump has earlier warned that Washington could quickly raise tariffs if India continued importing Russian crude, even while describing PM Modi as a “good man.” These comments have added fuel to an already heated debate over trade, energy security and foreign pressure.

Amid the controversy, India has consistently maintained that its energy purchases are driven by domestic needs and economic considerations, not political pressure. Reliance’s clarification now seeks to distance the company from speculation around Russian oil imports as the global focus on oil politics continues to intensify.

